Local Forecast

Windy with a chance of showers today

today at 6:42 AM
A weak front will pass through this afternoon, bringing the chance of more showers and some gusty winds as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in our local mountains, and a Wind Advisory remains is in effect until 2 tomorrow morning.

Some showers are possible later today, more likely in the mountains, but also here on the Valley floor.

The storm clears out overnight, and leaves a beautiful weekend in its wake. Highs will climb back to near normal (80) levels by Sunday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

