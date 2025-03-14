Windy with a chance of showers today

A weak front will pass through this afternoon, bringing the chance of more showers and some gusty winds as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in our local mountains, and a Wind Advisory remains is in effect until 2 tomorrow morning.

Some showers are possible later today, more likely in the mountains, but also here on the Valley floor.

The storm clears out overnight, and leaves a beautiful weekend in its wake. Highs will climb back to near normal (80) levels by Sunday.