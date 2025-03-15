Calmer weather brings pleasant change to the desert this weekend!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Saturday has been an exceptional day of weather! We're tracking continued mild conditions for Sunday's forecast, too.

We're seeing some high cirrus clouds this afternoon, but the rain is finally leaving the Southern California region. Our Jessup Cathedral City Cam is showing blue skies with some passing upper-level clouds and a bit of snow in the mountains surrounding our valley. Gorgeous!

Have plans to catch the last day of the BNP? Enjoy the weather!

Highs across the Coachella Valley should be just a touch under 80° tomorrow. That's a nice change from some of the cooler weather we've had over the past week.

The calm weather continues through the weekend, though we could see some breezy conditions start to develop on Monday as another area of low pressure moves in. This system is only expected to bring chances for light rain near the coasts, and the impacts are expected to be minimal here in the desert. More calm, pleasant weather is expected towards next weekend as a warming trend takes us back through the 80s.