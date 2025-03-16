Gorgeous weekend wraps up; tracking breezy conditions on Monday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been another gorgeous day here in the Coachella Valley! We've seen abundant sunshine with just a few passing upper-level clouds. Winds have remained calm today, too, but we're expecting to see some breezier conditions to start the work week.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 11:00 a.m. on Monday to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. This is issued for the Coachella Valley, the High Desert, the San Gorgonio Pass and our local mountains. Gusts up to 40-50 MPH are possible on the valley floor, while those winds could reach up to 60 MPH through the pass. Visibility and air quality could be reduced due to blowing sand.

Our FutureTrack data shows the winds developing around lunchtime on Monday. They strengthen into the evening and overnight before decreasing by Tuesday afternoon.

Calmer conditions are expected for the rest of the week. Highs appear much more stable than the past couple of weeks as a warming trend takes us towards the weekend.

