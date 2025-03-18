Morning winds will ease into the afternoon

Gusts were powerful and disruptive yesterday and overnight, with winds slated to ease a bit today. Gusts peaked well into the 60 & 70 m.p.h. range:

A front moving through has juiced up the winds, but we'll be on the back side of that system later t his afternoon, allowing wind speeds to decrease.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 this morning.

In addition, an Air Quality Alert for Windblown Dust and Sand is in effect for the same timeframe.

Air Quality has certainly suffered due to the powerful winds.

Calmer and warmer conditions are on the way for the remainder of the week, with highs peaking in the upper 80s.