Warming up nicely into the weekend

today at 6:24 AM
Published 5:54 AM

High pressure building in will provide clear skies, lighter winds, and warming conditions through the week and into the weekend.

Today, highs will still linger slightly below seasonal norms (81), with temps in the upper 70s across the Valley.

The Jetstream is marching northward allowing warmer temps to move in and an upper level low pushes into the nation's midsection.

Highs steadily warm through the weekend, and by early next week we're looking at mid 90s! In fact, some of the hottest temps of the year thus far will show up next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

