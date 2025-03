Highs will climb well into the 90s headed into the weekend and early next week as high pressure lingers over the region.

Temps today will exceed yesterday's highs by about 5 degrees as this warming trend kicks in.

A wet storm system to our North will bring rain and wind to the Pacific Northwest, but high pressure will protect us from any impacts from that system.

Into early next week, highs will span the middle 90s before cooling back down toward normal.