Above average temperatures mark the first weekend of spring!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's the first weekend of spring, and it's a warm one in the Coachella Valley! As high pressure continues to build, we're seeing clear blue skies and a whole lot of warmth.

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix kicks off at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow! It'll be a warm 86° by the the time the race starts. Be sure to stay hydrated and keep yourself cool as you watch the race. If you're wondering about track temperatures: it's usually 20-40° warmer than the air temperature!

We should be seeing 90s for our daytime high Sunday.

We'll be about 10-15° above average for the next few days. The warmest day of the week will likely be Tuesday. The record for that date is 97°, so we're keeping an eye on any records that could be broken as we continue to warm up! Cooler temperatures (relatively speaking) are expected to arrive by Thursday, and we're also tracking a chance for some increased winds paired with that change.

