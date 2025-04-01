First Alert Weather Alert: gusty winds continue

We remain under a First Alert Weather Alert thanks to powerful winds that continue plaguing the region. A Wind Advisory has expanded across most of Southern California, in place until 2 a.m. tomorrow.

A strong area of low pressure sliding past us to the north is the culprit generating those disruptive winds. It's just one of a series of quick moving storms to pass through NorCal and the Pacific Northwest.

Those winds will remain quite strong through the afternoon, with some of the strongest winds happening just before sunset this evening, and lasting into the overnight hours.

Winds should subside as we work our way through tomorrow morning, with somewhat calmer conditions by tomorrow afternoon. High will remain subdued through Thursday, and then warm into the weekend. The First Alert Weather Alert remains active until 2 tomorrow morning.