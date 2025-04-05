Temperatures continue to rise; highs 10-15° on the horizon

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Overall, it's been a gorgeous day in the valley as temperatures continue to rebound towards seasonal averages. As we continue through the weekend and into next week, we should be seeing highs well above average in the near future – a great change for those who love the heat!

It was a little bit breezy overnight and this morning. Palm Springs saw gusts from the northeast near 30 MPH this afternoon, though we're seeing those winds weakening as we head into the evening hours. Expect calm conditions for the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures are continuing to warm day by day. Highs should be in the 90s across the valley tomorrow, which is roughly 5° above average this time of year.

Even into next weekend, highs remain above normal. This comes as we're tracking some subtle cooling after we peak during the middle of this week.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday as we return to the triple digits. It looks like it'll be another warm start to Coachella! We're seeing some subtle cooling into next weekend, but again, highs look like they'll remain above normal.

