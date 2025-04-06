It’s continuing to warm up as we look ahead to the workweek!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been another gorgeous weekend in the valley as the winds departed and warmer temperatures took its place. We're continuing to warm up in the Coachella Valley this week as high pressure builds and our warming trend continues!

As A Minecraft Movie takes the box office by storm, maybe you're planning on making tonight a movie night. Temperatures look fantastic through this evening as you head out to the theaters!

We're continuing to warm up day by day. Highs reached the low 90s in Palm Springs today; expect highs nearing the mid-90s as we kick off the workweek tomorrow. Be sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen to avoid sunburns!

Highs continue to climb this week. We can expect triple-digit temperatures by the middle of the week as high pressure dominates, especially Wednesday through Friday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s and low 100s for the first weekend of Coachella. We're tracking a subtle cooling trend into Saturday and Sunday; some breezy conditions are possible during this time, but impacts remain uncertain right now. Be sure to stay with KESQ for the latest!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!