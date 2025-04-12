Still Hot, But Weekend Brings Relief as Heatwave Shifts East

Friday’s temperatures were 10 to 20 degrees above normal in parts of Southern California, but we’re seeing some relief this weekend. A moderate heatwave we’ve been tracking all week has shifted east, allowing temperatures to cool slightly.

Highs today are in the upper 90s, with a mix of sun and clouds across most of the Coachella Valley. Winds are light and variable for most areas, coming out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

The exception is near the desert slopes and through the San Gorgonio Pass, where west winds between 10 to 20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 30 mph possible this afternoon.

Overall, expect pleasant conditions for the rest of your Saturday evening, with light winds and overnight lows dipping into the 70s.

Sunday morning lows will settle in the upper 60s to low 70s across the valley, and we should wake up to clearer skies. Highs will still be on the hot side—reaching the mid-90s—but slightly cooler than Saturday.

Looking ahead to the week, temperatures will gradually ease while remaining above average, cooling to the low to mid-90s by Friday.

Whether you’re out at Coachella or spending time with family, temperatures will be hot enough to warrant caution. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning when possible, and check in on friends and family to ensure they’re coping with the heat safely.

For your full forecast and what to expect through the rest of the week, stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team on-air and online at KESQ.com.