A warm start to the week, but tracking cooler temperatures on the way

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a hot stretch here in the Coachella Valley – we were threatening records just a couple of days ago – but cooler temperatures will soon be on the way!

Before then, we're still tracking a warm start to the week. Temperatures on Monday should be similar to what we saw Sunday. Highs are expected in the mid 90s for most desert cities.

We could be seeing a slight uptick in our winds into Monday. Models show mostly calm conditions for most of our valley cities overnight, though our more wind-prone areas like Thousand Palms could see gusts near 30 MPH. It gets a bit breezier across the valley as we work our way through Monday evening.

Early Monday morning Monday evening

Despite the warm start to the week, we're continuing to track a cooling trend for the second half of the week. In the next 6-10 days, we're seeing highs still slightly below normal.

Temperatures stay in the 90s Monday and Tuesday before we see a sharp cooldown into Thursday. Two low pressure systems will be converging on Southern California, which could lead to some moisture in the mountains. Rain chances for the Coachella Valley remain unlikely as of right now, though we should expect some increased winds as a result. We could be cooling as far as 15° below normal during this stretch, depending on how drastic the cooldown ends up being. Highs remain below average for the second weekend of Coachella before a subtle warming trend looks to take hold into next week.

