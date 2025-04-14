Skip to Content
Gusty winds will bring cooler temps

Highs today will be similar to what we experienced over the weekend, but cooler conditions are just around the corner. High pressure will weaken and slide eastward today, bringing gusty winds along the way.

Temps today will still run in the middle 90s

A significant front drops in from up North by later tomorrow, and those winds will gust to near 30 m.p.h.

Winds will max out around 30 to 35 m.p.h. late Wednesday and start to ease by late Thursday.

Into the weekend, with a second weekend of musical festival goers arriving, temps will be pleasant! At or below average numbers expected through the weekend!

