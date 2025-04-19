Much improved weather for Easter and another festival weekend in the desert!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – I've been picking sand out of my eyes and hair for the past few days, but thankfully, we're being treated to some fantastic weather as we head into Easter Sunday and the final day of Coachella's second weekend!

Winds have eased today and are down compared to yesterday (where Palm Springs recorded gusts as high as 44 MPH). By early tomorrow morning, expect winds for most desert cities to be below 10 MPH.

Whether you have dinner plans or Coachella plans, temperatures this evening are staying nice and mild. We'll dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s for our overnight lows, but you shouldn't need too many extra layers if you're back home by midnight!

Layer up if you're attending any sunrise services on Easter Sunday as it might be a bit chilly before the sun comes up. We'll be warming nicely by noon, though – absolutely gorgeous if you're taking the kids out for an Easter egg hunt.

Most desert cities should see temperatures settling in the upper 80s or lower 90s for tomorrow's high.

Generally warmer temperatures are expected through the early parts of the upcoming workweek. Highs hold just slightly above average with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds. We're tracking a subtle cooling trend for the latter part of the week, and we could encounter more breezy weather by next weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!