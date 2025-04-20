Warm to start the workweek after a great weekend in the Coachella Valley!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a busy weekend in the desert! Between Easter celebrations and the Weekend Two of Coachella, the thousands of folks in the Coachella Valley this weekend have been treated to some gorgeous weather! Expect more warm but pleasant conditions as we start the workweek.

It's been a warmer, drier weekend across our region. We're still seeing that dry air moving through Southern California this afternoon.

Tomorrow, highs should be a bit warmer than today as we continue to track a warming trend through the first part of the week.

A gradual cooling trend starts to develop by the middle part of the week. Breezy afternoon and evening winds are also expected by midweek. Highs drop further Friday and Saturday with more elevated winds on the way for Stagecoach.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!