Tracking another windy weekend in the desert

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's another breezy weekend in the Coachella Valley as a low pressure system moves through California. Here's a look at the big picture: this system brought showers to a large swath of the state. Snow levels have dropped for our Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains. A couple of drizzles have even been reported on the valley floor!

While the desert has (mostly) avoided the rain, we're seeing another round of elevated winds as festival season continues.

While winds were relatively calm Saturday morning, things kicked back up this afternoon. Our FutureTrack data is showing winds 25-40 MPH for much of the valley, with gusts to 55 MPH for some of our more wind-prone spots.

Expect another lull tomorrow morning before winds kick up again, though to a lesser extent Sunday afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts Sunday morning Wind gusts Sunday afternoon, evening

An Air Quality alert remains in place for the Coachella Valley as air quality remains a concern. This is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, though it could be extended with winds elevated again tomorrow.

And check this out! As of 3:30 p.m., we're seeing some late-spring snowfall atop the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway!

Temperatures are well below average tomorrow, though as calmer conditions return, we're expected to warm through the workweek. Highs remain a touch above average for the middle part of the week before another system could bring cooler, breezier temperatures yet again next weekend.