High pressure remains in control, and we'll see highs in the lower 90s today.

Expect fairly light breezes through today, with slightly stronger breezes this evening around sunset.

Highs will span the lower 90s, just slightly above the seasonal norm of 90 degrees.

We'll get as warm as 95 by Friday, but into the weekend, winds increase and temps decrease. Gusty winds Saturday into Sunday will drop temps into the 70s by Sunday!