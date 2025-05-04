First Alert Weather Alert Day: Winds persist as our region sees rain and mountain snow

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been an active day of weather here in the Coachella Valley! We've seen winds, rain, and even some mountain snow!

Just take a look at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway: this system has brought snowfall on May the Fourth! While it's not looking quite like the snowy Star Wars planet of Hoth, it's a pleasant surprise this late in the spring season.

Here on the desert floor, showers have been fairly widespread at times today. A look at our Doppler radar this afternoon shows quite a bit of activity.

Overnight showers are still possible according to our forecast models. Rain chances persist into tomorrow, though less likely than what we're seeing today. At the very least, expect more cloud cover throughout the day.

The Air Quality Alert and Wind Advisory that were active yesterday have since expired, though we're still tracking air quality concerns as winds stay elevated through this evening. Gusts across the valley are expected to remain 20-30 MPH, with our more wind prone areas like Desert Hot Springs and Thousand Palms still at or above 40 MPH. Calmer winds are expected for Monday morning, but we could see some lingering breezy weather into the evening hours.

Highs should remain below average as we start the workweek, but as calmer and drier conditions take hold on Tuesday, we'll begin to warm. Wednesday will be very seasonal, but we'll quicky warm past that heading into the weekend. Triple digits are expected by Friday!

