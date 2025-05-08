Heating up for the weekend

Highs will continue to climb into the weekend as high pressure develops across the Western states.

Couple with a surface high pressure ridge, the Jetstream is tracking farther North, allowing much warmer air to move into the region, this will last through Sunday.

Today is Village Fest day in Palm Springs, and will be a warm but pleasant evening for the weekly street fair.

Through the weekend, we will see the hottest temps yet in 2025, but we will rapidly drop back down in the 80s by Tuesday of next week. Have plenty of water available, avoid being outdoors during the heat of the day, and NEVER leave a person or pet in your vehicle. Stay safe during this brief hot spell.