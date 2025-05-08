Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heating up for the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:42 AM
Published 5:47 AM

Highs will continue to climb into the weekend as high pressure develops across the Western states.

Couple with a surface high pressure ridge, the Jetstream is tracking farther North, allowing much warmer air to move into the region, this will last through Sunday.

Today is Village Fest day in Palm Springs, and will be a warm but pleasant evening for the weekly street fair.

Through the weekend, we will see the hottest temps yet in 2025, but we will rapidly drop back down in the 80s by Tuesday of next week. Have plenty of water available, avoid being outdoors during the heat of the day, and NEVER leave a person or pet in your vehicle. Stay safe during this brief hot spell.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content