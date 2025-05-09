Skip to Content
Hottest weekend of the year thus far is upon us

Heat is building in this weekend, starting today. Highs will be in the lower 100s through Sunday before we see some relief early next week.

A Heat Advisory is in place from 9 this morning until 9 tomorrow evening as highs are expected to soar.

Heat will intensify tomorrow and reach it peak near 108 for the Valley.

This afternoon, anticipate highs around 104, and hotter still tomorrow.

Temps peak tomorrow then we see some breezy conditions kick in, dropping highs down in the 80s by Tuesday.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

