It’s a hot Mother’s Day weekend in the Coachella Valley!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Temperatures are scorching across the valley today! Preliminary data from Palm Springs International Airport show we reached a maximum temperature of 108-109°, which places us about 15° above the average temperature for today's date. While today's record sits at 113°, it's definitely a hot one for May!

As we look ahead to Mother's Day tomorrow, expect more hot weather in the mid to upper 100s across our desert communities. If you're looking to beat the heat, a trip into the mountains might be a good idea!

Try to avoid being outdoors during peak heat! Take shade breaks, wear sunscreen, and drink plenty of water.

We're seeing some slightly breezy weather this evening. Winds should calm as we head through the overnight hours and tomorrow morning, but again, some breezes could return tomorrow afternoon. These winds won't be enough to cancel any plans (if anything, you'll blame the heat), but it's something to consider as you head out the door tomorrow.

Temperatures begin to cool after Mother's Day as a low pressure system makes its way to our region. This will bring temperatures back down into the 80s on Tuesday, with breezy weather expected for the first two days of the workweek. Calmer conditions return for the latter half of the week, and temperatures should rebound close to seasonal averages!

