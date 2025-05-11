HOT on Mother’s Day ahead of cooler, breezier weather over the next couple of days!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Happy Mother's Day! To all the loving mothers in the Coachella Valley today, I hope you've been able to stay cool! Highs in Palm Springs have been in the ballpark of 106° ... it's been another hot one! Temps over the past few days have been well above seasonal normals (typically, we see around 93° this time of year), but we'll see a sharp cooldown over the next couple of days as breezy weather returns.

A Wind Advisory is set to go into effect early Monday morning for Desert Hot Springs, the Banning Pass, High Desert, and our local mountain communities. Gusts up to 55 MPH are expected. This doesn't include the Coachella Valley.

We've felt some breezes throughout the valley this weekend, and those should continue building this evening. Gusts near 40 MPH for places like Desert Hot Springs are expected by Monday morning. Winds become more widespread throughout the day and especially into Monday afternoon. By 5:00 p.m., expect gusts near or above 30 MPH for many of our desert cities.

The breezy weather should usher in cooler temperatures over the next couple of days. Highs drop down into the 90s on Monday.

As winds continue to cool us down through Tuesday, highs are expected to drop into the 80s. Temperatures rebound into the 90s with calmer weather for the second half of the week. We'll be hovering right around seasonal average for that time frame.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!