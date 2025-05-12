Skip to Content
Gusty winds return along with cooler temps

A strong trough pushes through Northern California, bringing gusty winds and cooling things down a bit.

A Wind Advisory is in effect now through 5 a.m. Wednesday as these winds will be a strong feature in the forecast until Wednesday afternoon. The Advisory does not include the Coachella Valley, but there is a Windblown Dust Advisory for the region due to those gusty winds.

Winds speeds will max out tomorrow afternoon and evening then start to ease into Wednesday afternoon.

Temps are on an improving trend, after spending the weekend into the triple digits. Highs will drop into the 90s today.

The Jetstream drops even farther to the South tomorrow, ushering temps in the 80s!

After one day in the 80s, we rebound into the lower 90s for the remainder of the week, which is about our seasonal averages.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

