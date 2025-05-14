Skip to Content
Gusty winds ease today with mild conditions expected

By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:11 AM

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon as winds around the region ease quite a bit. An area of low pressure and cool front will move farther to the Northeast allowing atmospheric conditions to relax today.

A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect until tomorrow morning for areas of Imperial County south of the Salton Sea.

Winds generally will be in the teens and low twenty mile-per-hour range.

The Jetstream retreats to the North as well, which will allow temps to warm up a bit.

Highs remain below average, in the 80s again today.

We see comfortable and stable conditions all the way through the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

