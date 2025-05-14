Gusty winds ease today with mild conditions expected

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon as winds around the region ease quite a bit. An area of low pressure and cool front will move farther to the Northeast allowing atmospheric conditions to relax today.

A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect until tomorrow morning for areas of Imperial County south of the Salton Sea.

Winds generally will be in the teens and low twenty mile-per-hour range.

The Jetstream retreats to the North as well, which will allow temps to warm up a bit.

Highs remain below average, in the 80s again today.

We see comfortable and stable conditions all the way through the weekend.