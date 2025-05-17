Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gusty winds continue through Saturday evening; big warmup on the horizon

By
New
Published 4:04 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Gusty winds are continuing for the Coachella Valley through this evening.

An Air Quality Alert for the Coachella Valley remains in place through 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Winds remain elevated this evening. Some breezy conditions linger on Sunday, but expect it to be calmer than today.

Highs are still slightly below average tomorrow as the winds keep our temperatures suppressed. As calmer weather arrives, though, expect a big warm-up well into the triple-digits as we make our way through the week ahead.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content