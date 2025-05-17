Gusty winds continue through Saturday evening; big warmup on the horizon

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Gusty winds are continuing for the Coachella Valley through this evening.

An Air Quality Alert for the Coachella Valley remains in place through 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Winds remain elevated this evening. Some breezy conditions linger on Sunday, but expect it to be calmer than today.

Highs are still slightly below average tomorrow as the winds keep our temperatures suppressed. As calmer weather arrives, though, expect a big warm-up well into the triple-digits as we make our way through the week ahead.