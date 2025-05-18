Some lingering gusts tonight, but calmer and hot in the days ahead!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – While not as dusty and gusty as Saturday, we're still contending with lingering breezes this evening. Expect calmer and significantly warmer weather in the days ahead, though.

A new Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Coachella Valley. It will be in effect 4:00 p.m. this afternoon through 1:00 p.m. on Monday as we continue to track air quality & visibility concerns as some breezy winds linger.

Gene Autry is closed at the wash. Some viewers have reported Indian Canyon is also closed due to blowing dust & sand, but PSPD has not been able to confirm a road closure as they investigate Saturday's explosion in Palm Springs. We'll have the latest updates on your road closures.

While not as windy as yesterday, some lingering breezes are expected through the evening and overnight. By tomorrow afternoon, wind gusts appear much calmer – below 15 MPH for the majority of valley locations.

As the winds ease, we're set to experience a big warm up in the Coachella Valley. Triple-digit temperatures are expected Tuesday and beyond, with peak heat expected Wednesday/Thursday just under 110°. Summer is approaching!

