Slight cooldown in store for Memorial Day Weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Happy Friday! Highs remain in the triple digits, but we're in the midst of a subtle cooling trend after the peak heat we saw Wednesday and Thursday.

We're expecting to see a slight uptick in our winds in the afternoons and evenings through Memorial Day. A couple of wind-related advisories have popped up: a Wind Advisory for the northern Coachella Valley and Banning Pass is in place starting at 5:00 p.m. tonight through the overnight hours. For the valley floor, an Air Quality Alert will take effect at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon through Saturday morning.

Gusts around 35-45 MPH are expected for our more windy areas in the desert. The Banning Pass could see those gusts around 60 MPH. It's something to take into account as you plan any holiday travel over the next few days!

Highs today are expected to be a touch cooler than yesterday. We hit 107° in Palm Springs on Thursday; we're still in the triple digits today, but not quite as toasty.

A minor cooldown is on the way. Highs should be staying slightly below (if not at) triple-digits through the weekend, though the low pressure system fueling the boost to our winds is also bringing these subtly cooler temperatures. Nonetheless, we'll remain a hair above seasonal normals for this time of year. It'll be a great weekend for some holiday poolside barbeques!