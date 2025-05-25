A seasonably warm Memorial Day ahead as some afternoon and evening winds linger

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a warm holiday weekend in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures over the past few days have been just a touch below average. For Memorial Day, we expect triple digits, just a hair above seasonal normals.

Here's a look at the winds we'll experience tonight and tomorrow evening. They are expected to pick up around dinnertime, continue overnight, but taper off by tomorrow morning. The same pattern applies on Monday. This setup is fairly normal this time of the year, but if you're driving a high-profile vehicle back into or out of the valley as the holiday weekend comes to a close, keep these winds in mind.

With these winds lingering, some wind-related advisories are still in place. A Wind Advisory for Desert Hot Springs and the San Gorgonio Pass is in place until 3:00 a.m. Monday for gusts of 55 MPH – though this could be extended through early Tuesday morning if winds persist. An Air Quality Alert is also in place for Desert Hot Springs and the rest of the Coachella Valley until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures are fairly stable this week. As we transition to summer, we're seeing plenty of triple digits! We're tracking a warming trend into the second half of the week as highs are expected to peak just before the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!