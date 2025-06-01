Some slight rain chances linger this evening; warmer for the first week of June!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Cloudier skies and a couple of light showers have made its way across the Coachella Valley this afternoon.

Rain chances linger this afternoon and evening, though our local mountain communities still have better chances than us on the valley floor. The clouds and moisture begins clearing out overnight. Expect drier/sunnier weather as we look ahead to Monday.

Tropical moisture is still sticking around this evening and Monday. Some spots in the valley could see dew points rise above 60°. Dew point temperatures above 50° feel noticeably more humid, and at 60°, things start to feel more muggy.

Temperatures tomorrow rebound into the triple digits as the moisture dries out. Again, expect clearer skies and drier weather for the rest of the week. Highs gradually rise a degree or two each day this week.

