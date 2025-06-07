Temperatures continue to climb through the weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Our highs are still on the upward trend as we work our way through this weekend! Highs today are topping out in the mid-100s, but expect hotter weather on the way for Sunday and early next week.

Average temperatures this time of the year are typically around 102°. Highs across the valley will be roughly 8-10° above that average tomorrow. This is thanks to an area of high pressure creating a bit of a heat dome over much of the west this weekend.

We're still seeing a touch of elevated moisture overnight across the Coachella Valley, a pattern we've seen for the past week or so. Dew point temperatures increase into the 50s for most valley cities overnight. A boost of moisture tomorrow morning will also raise dew points in the east valley into the 60s, though we dry out into the afternoon with dew points in the 40s – comfortable!

This hottest stretch of the year is expected to peak Monday and Tuesday. This is the first time we're seeing highs at or near 110° this year! We could see a low pressure system work its way towards our region into next weekend, which brings our temperatures closer to average.

