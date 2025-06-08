Hot weekend wraps up as we look ahead to more heat through the week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's hot! Expect more of the same as we make our way through the work week.

There's lots of dry air over our region this afternoon, as indicated by all of the orange on our water vapor imagery. This is lending itself to the clear skies we've been seeing all day.

With all of this dry air, our dew points are mostly stable through the daytime hours (40-50°). As temperatures cool, we see some overnight moisture in the 50s, which may feel a bit more humid, but it's nothing out of the ordinary this time of the year. Dew points dry off again through the day tomorrow – though some models are showing the return of some tropical moisture Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures tomorrow stay well above average. Seasonal normal for tomorrow's date is 102°, so we'll likely be just around 10° above average. Mountain communities like Idyllwild and Big Bear even climb into the 80s!

Peak heat is still expected for Monday and Tuesday with highs near 111°. Temperatures this week have been bumped up slightly compared to yesterday, as the low pressure system that could have brought some cooling to our area appears weaker. This means our temperatures are fairly stable this week: we'll likely be at or just below 110° for the second half of the week before another warm-up into next weekend.

As mentioned earlier, it's possible that some tropical moisture could return Tuesday/Wednesday. If that happens, our temperatures could end up 5-10° below our current forecasted high. Stay with us for the latest on this heat!

