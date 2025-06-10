Skip to Content
Increased temps threaten record highs today

Temps will soar back into the low one-teens today, putting the 1985 heat record in danger today.

High pressure remains in place, and will through the weekend and into next week, so expect little change through that time frame.

During these hotter than normal conditions, it's important to follow heat safety protocols to keep you and your family safe!

Zero relief in sight as we hit the weekend, and even early next week highs remain nearly 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

