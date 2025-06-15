Summerlike heat is sticking around for Father’s Day and beyond

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A toasty Father's Day is well underway! Temperatures at the Palm Springs Airport have registered near 115° so far ... and as we look ahead at the work week, we're seeing similar temperatures over the next few days.

Highs tomorrow across the valley will be very similar to today. Remember to practice heat safety as we deal with these above-average temperatures!

Conditions have been nice and dry as of late. Dew points tomorrow afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s, which is helping our air temperatures soar.

Despite the heat, onshore flow will be increasing tomorrow evening, leading to some locally elevated wind gusts in places like the Banning Pass; gusts could near 50 MPH in those wind-prone areas. Temperatures stay above 110° for the majority of the week; we're running about 5-10° above average through the week. We could see some subtle cooling into next weekend; at this point, it looks like we'll return to our average of 105° by Sunday.

The official start to summer is just a few days away ... but it's certainly felt like summer in recent days!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!