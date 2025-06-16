Heat lingers into the work week

High peaked over the weekend at 117, and the heat goes on today, we'll be near 115 as high pressure still reigns supreme in the Western U.S.

Be sure to stay hydrated and respect the heat. Avoid prolonged exposure to avoid heat-related illnesses.

As mentioned, highs today will top out near 115, not quite as hot as yesterday.

One very positive not: dew points have been nicely in check and will remain quite dry through the early part of the week as well. Evaporative coolers will work well, and it will feel a bit better despite the higher temps.

By the end of week, temps actually drop back to near normal conditions. It will still be into triple digits but far more comfortable than the one-teens we've been dealing with.