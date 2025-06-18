Heat presses on, but relief is in sight

Highs will once again climb to the mid one-teens so a heat advisory remains in effect for areas West of the Valley.

We're expecting highs to top out at 116, which is a degree hotter than yesterday.

Again, a broad ridge of high pressure dominates the Western U.S. keeping temps 10-15 degrees above average through tomorrow before we see some nice changes. With these hot temps, be sure to check on your neighbors, and make sure the pets are inside during the heat of the day. Never leave a pet or person unattended in your vehicle!

Despite one-teens through tomorrow, temps over the weekend show a significant drop, getting down below normal (104) through early next week!