Heat gradually easing into the weekend

Highs will gradually drop as we move into the weekend as a major area of low pressure pushes high pressure farther East. Today, we still anticipate higher than normal temps.

Yesterday we clocked a high of 114, and today we should come in a couple of degrees lower than that.

By tomorrow, a developing low pressure system will drop into the Pacific Northwest, bringing some cooling across the entire Western U.S.

Friday also marks the official beginning of Summer with the Summer Solstice at 7:42 p.m.

Through the weekend highs will be near or slightly below average (104) before returning to slightly warmer conditions by the middle of next week.