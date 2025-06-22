Much improved weather to end the weekend; warming back up through the week

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – After persistent breezy and dusty weather as of late, the winds have calmed and given way to a great day of weather in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures have stayed below average (around 105° this time of year).

There's some lingering haziness over the valley this afternoon, though our air quality map is showing improvements compared to yesterday. A new Air Quality Alert, though, has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) from 5:00 p.m. this evening to 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Another uptick in winds on Monday evening is expected to worsen air quality again.

Looking at our hour-by-hour breakdown of winds, this evening should remain pleasant. Mostly calm conditions continue on Monday aside from some increasing breezes into the evening hours.

Temperatures remain a touch below normal for Monday, too. The average temperature for Monday's date is 106°.

Highs are pretty stagnant day-to-day to start the work week, but a gradual warming trend of a few degrees each day starts to take hold by the middle of the week. A return to above-average temperatures in the 110° range is expected as we look towards next weekend.

