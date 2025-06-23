Mild to start the work-week

Temps over the weekend hovered in the upper 90s and very low 100s, well below average and today will be quite similar.

Due to some breeziness along the freeway corridor, Gene Autry and Indian Canyon are closed at the Whitewater Wash this morning, so factor that into your morning commute.

Due to the breeziness, there is an Air Quality Watch for blowing sand and dust through tomorrow morning. Air quality so far remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range.

The cooler-then-normal temps are courtesy of a nice dip in the Jetstream, allowing cooler air to filter in. That will last through tomorrow, but we will warm up later in the week.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, highs start to creep back up, and by the weekend we're looking at those low one-teens again.