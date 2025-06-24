Temps set to rise quickly later this week

Highs were only a meager 98 degrees yesterday, some 8 degrees below normal! Today will be similar but slightly warmer later this afternoon.

The coolest air is moving East, so we'll start to warm up as soon as tomorrow.

This morning we're still seeing some light breeziness, and an Air Quality Watch for windblown dust remains in effect until 8 this morning.

By tomorrow, we see highs returning to near normal, with temps at or above 110 degrees moving into the weekend.