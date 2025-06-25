Skip to Content
Heat rising through the week and into the weekend

today at 6:10 AM
Highs will see a significant rise as we finish up the week and hit the weekend as high pressure returns to the forecast.

Highs today will show a bit of that increase, reaching near seasonal norms for the date (106).

Temps continue to increase as we move toward the weekend with high pressure firmly entrenched into early next week.

One-teens will be commonplace heading through the weekend and into next week, so plan for the heat. Make sure you have plenty of water and sunscreen on hand, and never leave a person or a pet unattended in a vehicle.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

