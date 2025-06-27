Highs increase into the weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - We've been hovering near our seasonal norms the last couple of days, but temps rise a bit moving into the weekend. High pressure remains the main ingredient in our forecast.

Monsoon moisture so far isn't a big issue, with the bulk of that moisture lingering well to our East which means our dew points and humidity values will stay low.

Highs will be only a degree or so above average into this afternoon, topping out near 107.

Temps do rise a bit for the weekend and early next week. We'll be running about 5 degrees above average through Wednesday.