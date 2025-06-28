Hotter this weekend as we wrap up June!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been heating up in the Coachella Valley after we enjoyed mostly seasonal weather this past week! The hotter temps persist this weekend and early into next week, before gradually, we could settle into less hot weather for the Fourth of July.

It's been a gorgeous day for the pool so far today. We're seeing plenty of folks on our Westin Rancho Mirage camera Saturday afternoon!

Overall, conditions have been dry in the Coachella Valley. For now, there does not appear to be significant monsoonal moisture headed our way; most of that moisture is to our east. There's some uncertainty for how this could impact us later this week right now. In the short term, dew points stay dry overnight and into tomorrow afternoon – nice and comfortable in the 40s.

If you're heading out tomorrow, the earlier you go, the better! Temps climb quickly – expect triple digits as early as 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Daytime highs are expected in the low 110s across the valley.

We stay hot through the early parts of the week before some slow cooling starts on Wednesday. Temps could continue pushing towards near or below seasonal average by the Fourth of July. We're keeping an eye on some monsoonal moisture to our east; there's some uncertainty on how this could affect SoCal for the second half of the week, but right now, we're not anticipating any major impacts.

