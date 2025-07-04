Fourth of July evening Forecast

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Happy birthday America, and happy Fourth of July to everyone across the Coachella Valley! This afternoon our highs climbed above the triple digit mark, but near seasonal averages, and we should be able to enjoy pleasant conditions through this evening to enjoy fireworks.

Temperatures will gradually dip into the 90s around 8pm this evening, and you can expect clear skies across the valley.

There is an Air Quality Alert for western Riverside county through midnight Saturday, due to wildfire and anticipated firework smoke this evening.

We'll be keeping on eye wind speeds this evening. At the moment, it looks like most of us should be able to enjoy light and variable winds. However, we could see some breezy conditions develop around 8pm later this evening.

Longer term, going into next week, we'll be keeping an eye on a heatwave expected to bring our afternoon highs closer to the 115 degree range. Stay tuned to News Channel Three for any updates in your forecast, and enjoy the weekend!