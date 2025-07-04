Happy Independence Day!

On this Fourth of July holiday, expect highs near seasonal averages, and a warm but comfortable evening to enjoy the fireworks displays throughout the Valley.

After highs in the 106 range, temps will be mainly in the middle and lower 90s by 9pm, making for a pleasant evening to enjoy the various cities professional fireworks shows.

Because of wildfires burning around SoCal and due to the expected smoke from fireworks displays, there is an Air Quality Alert for smoke around the region through midnight tomorrow night.

A broad ridge of high pressure assumes control of our forecast into the weekend, and temps heat up rapidly into next week.

After a mild Friday and Saturday, Sunday sees a jump in temps. That is a prelude to what will be the hottest week thus far in 2025, with highs soaring to near 120 by midweek. Be prepared for that dangerous heat!