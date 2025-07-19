Added moisture helps bring comfortable conditions across the desert!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a very pleasant day in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures have stayed just below our seasonal average thanks to some lingering moisture overhead, which has been helping our temperatures from climbing too high recently.

That added moisture has also led to some scattered thunderstorms over our local mountains, but those chances will continue to diminish as we look ahead to Sunday. Throughout the day, we've been treated to some pretty views above our local Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains!

Our FutureTrack models are showing clearer skies tomorrow, especially over the Coachella Valley.

Dew point temperatures are still expected to be elevated tomorrow. Sunday morning: expect a boost of moisture, sending our dew points into the 60s for most of the valley.

Sunday afternoon: we dry out a bit, but our models are still showing those dew point temperatures well into the 50s. It'll feel a bit sticky outside, and your evaporative coolers still won't work as effectively.

Moisture starts to trend downwards as we work our way through the work week; a trough should help funnel most of that moisture out, and bring cooler air in. That will help our temperatures stay very comfortable for the foreseeable future. Right now, we're tracking highs a couple of degrees below average in the days ahead!

