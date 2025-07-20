Moisture continues to keep temperatures below average

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Can you feel it? Extra humidity over the Coachella Valley means it's been a bit sticky outside, but highs remain cooler than normal! That moisture is set to linger on Monday, but will gradually move out through the rest of the week.

Overall, it's been a gorgeous day across the desert. Take a look at the view from our Timo's Skycam atop Edom Hill, looking south towards Cathedral City. The clouds have been picturesque! These clouds are hanging around because of the added moisture, though the T-storm chances we've been tracking continue to drop as the day goes on.

Here's a look at dew point temperatures tomorrow. Moisture is still lingering in the afternoon, with dew points in the 50s for most of the valley. Monday looks to be the last day of this monsoonal moisture. By Tuesday, dew points in the afternoon dry out into the 40s. This is due to a trough to our north that's helping push out the moisture and instead replace it with cooler, drier air.

Temperatures only climb past the triple-digit mark after noon tomorrow. Our daytime high is expected a few degrees below our seasonal average of 109°.

The trough I mentioned earlier will bring a shift to our weather pattern; onshore flow will increase, so expect winds to be elevated each afternoon starting Monday. There are no advisories related to the winds, but we'll keep a close eye on those conditions.

Thanks to this shift, our temperatures remain stable for much of the week. Expect those highs to be 3-5° below average – certainly comfortable for this time of the year!

