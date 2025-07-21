Conditions look fantastic as we stay below seasonal average and dry out this week!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The monsoonal moisture that kept us feeling a bit muggy all weekend long continues to retreat eastward. In the wake of this humidity, Southern California will get some increased onshore flow, which will help dry us out, and cooler temperatures! That means aside from a few breezes each afternoon, we're in for some great weather for this time of the year.

A look at our water vapor satellite imagery shows us all of that dry air (highlighted in orange) is making its way east.

Dew point temperatures progressively drop into tomorrow. Expect those dew points back down into the 40s by tomorrow afternoon; it'll feel comfortable after our extended bout of monsoonal moisture.

As I mentioned, increasing onshore flow dries us out, but also means we'll see some elevated winds this evening. Expect this pattern each afternoon through the work week. Elevated breezes around 20-25 MPH in Palm Springs are expected, with that number increasing in more wind-prone spots like the Banning Pass.

Temperatures are quite stable this week. Expect highs below seasonal through the work week, which is great to see in the middle of July!

