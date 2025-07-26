Warming trend kicks in this weekend with lingering PM breezes

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The sub-110° temperatures we've been enjoying over the past week will slowly be leaving the Coachella Valley as a warming trend gradually arrives this weekend. We're still tracking some lingering afternoon breezes, and conditions are staying dry for the foreseeable future.

Our FutureTrack models are showing the same pattern we've been seeing all week long when it comes to our winds. Expect breezier weather by dinnertime, which will last through the overnight hours. Winds calm throughout much of Sunday (brunch or lunch plans? The winds will be great!) but elevate again into Sunday evening.

Gene Autry Trail closed briefly Friday night due to the winds. We'll keep a close eye on those road impacts throughout the evening tonight.

We'll warm up nicely through the morning. Triple-digits arrive just around lunchtime.

Expect temperatures tomorrow to remain a touch below our seasonal average of 109°.

We'll continue to warm up as we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures become consistent – in the ballpark of 110° – for the majority of the week. It'll be a seasonal end to the month of July!

