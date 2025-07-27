Warming trend brings us closer to seasonal as we close the final weekend in July

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It was nice while it lasted! Saturday's below-average high of 101° was a treat, but we've steadily warmed closer to the seasonal average so far on Sunday. As we look ahead to the final week of July, temperatures will hover a degree or two warmer than that seasonal temperature of 109°.

If you're driving through the Banning Pass this evening, watch for some elevated breezes once again. It's the same wind pattern we've seen for the last week or so: calm daylight hours with winds picking up into the afternoons and evenings. Gusts around 25-35 MPH are expected along the I-10 this evening.

Compared to yesterday, we're seeing far fewer upper-level clouds on our water vapor satellite this afternoon. More dry air is pushing its way into the desert southwest as high pressure continues to expand off to our east and drives this warming trend that we're experiencing.

Highs will be feeling seasonal across much of the valley tomorrow. The summer heat is back!

There's not a whole lot of variation on our First Alert Comfort Air 7-Day Forecast. We'll be in the ballpark of 110-112° with just a degree or two of change each day. It's a toasty (but seasonal) end to the month of July! Be sure to practice heat safety and use your sunscreen under the summer sun this week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!