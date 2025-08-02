Continuing to warm up as we kick off the month of August

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been another hot day in the Coachella Valley. Highs yesterday hit 112° and we're in the same ballpark for today.

We're seeing plenty of folks cooling off by dipping into the pool this afternoon!

Our seasonal afternoon breezes continue tonight. Expect elevated winds starting around dinnertime. These gusts persist through most of the evening, but calm by Sunday morning.

There's plenty of dry air overhead across much of the west. Those dry conditions are helping our temperatures climb! Dew points tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s for the valley.

Looking ahead, we have plenty of heat on the way. Temps stay warmer than normal, even in the next 6-10 days. There's a chance for some monsoonal moisture to move in late next week, which could help those temperatures drop.

Temps keep climbing through the weekend, and we stay generally above average through the first full week of August. July treated us kindly, but August is starting off warm: about 3-7° above average through the week. The hottest day of the week appears to be Thursday at 116°, but again, these numbers could change if we see monsoonal moisture move into our region. Stay with us for the latest updates!

